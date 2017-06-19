Motorist killed after crashing through fence into concrete drain - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorist killed after crashing through fence into concrete drainage ditch in Sorrento Valley

Posted: Updated:
Motorist killed after crashing through fence into concrete drainage ditch in Sorrento Valley Motorist killed after crashing through fence into concrete drainage ditch in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist was killed Monday when a car careened off the end of a freeway offramp in the Sorrento Valley area, crashed through a chain-link fence and tumbled into a concrete drainage ditch.

The single-vehicle wreck at the bottom of the northbound Interstate 5 exit at Roselle Street occurred shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Honda coupe was pronounced dead at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. The victim's name was not immediately available.

The wreck forced a several-hour closure of the offramp and prompted a freeway congestion alert for the area.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.