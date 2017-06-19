Mylar balloon causes small brush fire, power outage after floating into Del Cerro power lines

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The region's heat wave entered its second week Monday, with above average high temperatures expected to last through mid-week.More>>
The U.S. Navy has released the names of the seven victims that were killed in the USS Fitzgerald crash early Saturday morning off the coast of Japan. Two of the victims were from San Diego County.More>>
Doctors treating Rep. Steve Scalise at MedStar Washington Hospital Center have upgraded his condition from "critical" to "serious."More>>
The Gary Sinise Foundation hosted a "Walls of Honor" event Monday morning, where veterans, community leaders, family and friends were invited to write inspirational and personal messages of gratitude on the walls of a new smart home, currently under construction for U.S. Navy EOD1 Andrew Bottrell.More>>
Actor Miles Teller was arrested for allegedly being drunk and disorderly in public while out with friends in Pacific Beach, authorities reported Monday.More>>
A Mylar balloon floated into power lines in a Del Cerro-area neighborhood Monday, sparking a small brush fire and temporarily knocking out electrical service to about 1,200 nearby addresses.More>>
A motorist was killed Monday when a car careened off the end of a freeway offramp in the Sorrento Valley area, crashed through a chain-link fence and tumbled into a concrete drainage ditch.More>>
The genomics industry has a $5.6 billion annual economic impact on San Diego County, with more than 115 firms employing a total of around 10,000 people, the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp. reported Monday.More>>
A motorist was killed today in a rollover crash on a freeway offramp in the Clairemont area.More>>
