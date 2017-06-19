Mylar balloon causes small brush fire, power outage after floating into Del Cerro power lines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A Mylar balloon floated into power lines in a Del Cerro-area neighborhood Monday, sparking a small brush fire and temporarily knocking out electrical service to about 1,200 nearby addresses.

The non-injury blaze in the 6900 block of Elaine Way erupted shortly before 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to subdue the flames, which blackened a roughly 15- by 15-foot area. The fire caused no reported structural or equipment damage.

Utility personnel had power restored to the affected area by noon, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.