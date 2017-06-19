Actor Miles Teller arrested in Pacific Beach for alleged public - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Actor Miles Teller arrested in Pacific Beach for alleged public intoxication, disorderly conduct

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Actor Miles Teller was arrested for allegedly being drunk and disorderly in public while out with friends in Pacific Beach, authorities reported Monday.

Officers encountered Teller, 30, among a group of men in the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday and noticed that he appeared intoxicated, according to San Diego police. The actor was slurring his words and swaying as he stood on the roadside, and at one point lost his balance and nearly fell into the street, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The patrol personnel took him into custody and transported him to the city's detox center on India Street in the Midtown district. There, Teller allegedly refused to cooperate with the staff of the facility, prompting them to refuse to admit him. Officers then arrested Teller and took him to San Diego Central Jail to be booked on suspicion of being drunk in public, Hernandez said.

He had been released on his own recognizance as of Monday afternoon.

Teller took to Twitter Monday, saying "Don't believe everything you read ..."

Teller, a Pennsylvania native, has appeared in about a dozen films since 2004, including "Rabbit Hole'' (2010), "Footloose'' (2011), "Whiplash'' (2014) and "Fantastic Four'' (2015).

