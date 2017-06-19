Gary Sinise Foundation dedicates smart home to wounded veteran

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Gary Sinise Foundation hosted a "Walls of Honor" event Monday morning, where veterans, community leaders, family and friends were invited to write inspirational and personal messages of gratitude on the walls of a new smart home, currently under construction for U.S. Navy EOD1 Andrew Bottrell.

U.S. Navy EOD1 Andrew Bottrell attended EOD School in 2008. A year later Bottrell reported to EOD Mobile Unit 3 and then deployed to Afghanistan in July 2011 with Seal Team 10. On October 1, 2011 while conducting combat operations, Bottrell's vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED). He suffered extreme injuries which led to the amputation of both legs and his left arm.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Bottrell's outlook is positive and inspirational. He proudly shares the following message, "Always push yourself no matter what life brings your way. If you do not like your situation, change it. Do not blame somebody else for it and do not wait for somebody else to do something about it. You are not entitled to anything, only what you make your own. Take control of your own life, because life is what you make of it, so make the best of it."

The Gary Sinise Foundation is proudly building a specially adapted smart home for Andrew, his wife Lindsey, and their new baby girl.

The Gary Sinise Foundation honors America's defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. Through its R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment), specially adapted smart homes are being constructed for severely wounded veterans nationwide. Each one-of-a-kind home is customized to ease the everyday burdens of a wounded hero, their family, and caregivers. Other programs include Relief & Resiliency Outreach, Invincible Spirit Festivals, Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band, Arts & Entertainment Outreach, Serving Heroes, and First Responders Outreach. Its latest program, Soaring Valor, is sending WWII veterans to The National WWII Museum and documenting their first-hand accounts of the war. For more information, please visit GarySiniseFoundation.org.

