3 indicted in one of nation's largest Fentanyl seizures - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

3 indicted in one of nation's largest Fentanyl seizures

Posted: Updated:
3 indicted in one of nation's largest Fentanyl seizures 3 indicted in one of nation's largest Fentanyl seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A long-term investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has led to one of the nation's largest seizures of fentanyl and a federal indictment against three alleged traffickers, federal prosecutors in San Diego announced Monday.

According to the indictment, Jonathan Ibarra, 45, Hector Fernando Garcia, 46, and Anna Baker, 30, are charged with possession of 44.14 kilograms of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Most of the deadly synthetic opiate was seized from a house in Lemon Grove.

According to a search warrant affidavit, the defendants discussed the transportation of a then-unidentified controlled substance.

Ibarra received instructions on Nov. 30, 2016, to have a female courier, later identified as Baker, transport the narcotics in three trips on consecutive days.

Based on that information, agents requested a traffic stop of Baker's rented vehicle and seized about 15 kilograms of a substance later determined to be fentanyl.

Law enforcement officers then obtained a search warrant for Baker's residence, where they found about 30 additional kilograms of the same substance.

According to authorities, drug traffickers use pure fentanyl powder to increase the potency of heroin or to manufacture counterfeit opioid painkillers that resemble oxycodone.

Due to fentanyl's extreme potency — up to 50 times stronger than heroin — deaths from fentanyl-laced heroin and counterfeit pills are epidemic in the United States, officials said.

Considering that just 3 milligrams is enough to kill an adult male, the 44.14 kilogram seizure represents more than 14 million lethal doses, officials said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.