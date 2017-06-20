Del Mar City Council votes on banning puppy mills

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Rep. Susan Davis of the 53rd District held a town hall meeting Monday afternoon at San Diego State University.
Davis used the meeting as a way to present information to constituents and hear their voices and opinions.More>>
Rep. Susan Davis of the 53rd District held a town hall meeting Monday afternoon at San Diego State University.
Davis used the meeting as a way to present information to constituents and hear their voices and opinions.More>>
California lawmakers have approved the states 2018 Fiscal Year Budget, which includes new rules for recall elections.
This could spell the end of recall campaigns, especially when it comes to the hot button issue of the gas tax.
Former City Councilmember and KOGO Radio Host Carl DeMaio joined KUSI with more.More>>
California lawmakers have approved the states 2018 Fiscal Year Budget, which includes new rules for recall elections.
This could spell the end of recall campaigns, especially when it comes to the hot button issue of the gas tax.
Former City Councilmember and KOGO Radio Host Carl DeMaio joined KUSI with more.More>>
The San Diego City Council unanimously voted Monday to place the SoccerCity initiative on a November 2018 ballot.More>>
The San Diego City Council unanimously voted Monday to place the SoccerCity initiative on a November 2018 ballot.More>>
The region's heat wave entered its second week Monday, with above average high temperatures expected to last through mid-week.More>>
The region's heat wave entered its second week Monday, with above average high temperatures expected to last through mid-week.More>>
California is on its way to being the first state to ban stores from selling commercially bred animals.More>>
California is on its way to being the first state to ban stores from selling commercially bred animals.More>>
A long-term investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has led to one of the nation's largest seizures of fentanyl and a federal indictment against three alleged traffickersMore>>
A long-term investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has led to one of the nation's largest seizures of fentanyl and a federal indictment against three alleged traffickersMore>>
Actor Miles Teller was arrested for allegedly being drunk and disorderly in public while out with friends in Pacific Beach, authorities reported Monday.More>>
Actor Miles Teller was arrested for allegedly being drunk and disorderly in public while out with friends in Pacific Beach, authorities reported Monday.More>>
A Mylar balloon floated into power lines in a Del Cerro-area neighborhood Monday, sparking a small brush fire and temporarily knocking out electrical service to about 1,200 nearby addresses.More>>
A Mylar balloon floated into power lines in a Del Cerro-area neighborhood Monday, sparking a small brush fire and temporarily knocking out electrical service to about 1,200 nearby addresses.More>>
A motorist was killed Monday when a car careened off the end of a freeway offramp in the Sorrento Valley area, crashed through a chain-link fence and tumbled into a concrete drainage ditch.More>>
A motorist was killed Monday when a car careened off the end of a freeway offramp in the Sorrento Valley area, crashed through a chain-link fence and tumbled into a concrete drainage ditch.More>>