Actor Mark Hamill could get Clairemont street named after him - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego City Council is scheduled to consider Tuesday adding the name of Mark Hamill to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars" actor lived for part of his youth. 

Under the city's honorary street naming program, Hamill would be recognized with street signs in the 5900 block of Castleton Drive. However, Castleton Drive would remain the official name of the street. 

The son of a naval officer, Hamill lived on the road during the 1960s. He attended Hale Junior High School and one year at Madison High School before moving to Virginia and later Japan.

Hamill took on a variety of small television roles in the early 1970s before achieving stardom as Luke Skywalker in the original "Star Wars" film in 1977. He later appeared in "Star Wars" sequels, "Corvette Summer" and "The Big Red One," and provided the voice of The Joker in animated "Batman" productions.

The council members are also scheduled to consider approving agreements to pay a total of $963,000 to three homeowners on Cabaret Street in San Carlos, whose homes were flooded when a 36-inch municipal storm water pipeline failed during heavy rains on Jan. 5. 

According to news reports, the city officials had been warned before the storms hit that the pipeline was springing leaks. As many as eight homes were damaged by subsequent flooding.

