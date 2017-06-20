Flex Alert issued for California Tuesday and Wednesday during heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The California Independent System Operator Corporation (Cal-ISO) issued a call Monday for a Flex Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon when air conditioners are at peak use. Consumers can help avoid power outages by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 2 p.m. and after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.

During times of high temperatures, demand on the power grid can be strained, as air conditioner use increases. The forecast peak usage for Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to exceed 47,000 megawatts each day in California ISO’s service territory, which serves roughly 80 percent of electricity customers.

Hot Weather Tip: Switch to fans when you can. Fans can help keep your home cool during hot weather and can save up to 25% on cooling costs! pic.twitter.com/2fkfP4njzk — SDG&E (@SDGE) June 19, 2017

The Cal-ISO offered tips on conserving energy while staying cool during a heat wave including: