Flex Alert issued for California Tuesday and Wednesday during heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The California Independent System Operator Corporation (Cal-ISO) issued a call Monday for a Flex Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon when air conditioners are at peak use. Consumers can help avoid power outages by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 2 p.m. and after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.

During times of high temperatures, demand on the power grid can be strained, as air conditioner use increases. The forecast peak usage for Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to exceed 47,000 megawatts each day in California ISO’s service territory, which serves roughly 80 percent of electricity customers.

The Cal-ISO offered tips on conserving energy while staying cool during a heat wave including:

  • Setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher
  • Closing drapes to block the sun and using fans to cool rooms
  • Turning off unnecessary lights and appliances
  • Delaying use major appliances like dishwashers and washing machines until the morning or late in the evening. 
  • Visit air-conditioned 'Cool Zones' or beaches

