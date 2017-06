SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The County of San Diego is providing relief for residents with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave.

Every summer, the county designates air-conditioned sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.

Hot Weather Tip: Power down equipment. Unplug TV, cable, DVD or gaming device when idle, or use a smart power strip. pic.twitter.com/hVkh05QxvJ — SDG&E (@SDGE) June 19, 2017

The idea for Cool Zones came from Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who was concerned for seniors and disabled persons with health problems that could be affected by the heat.

For more information on Cool Zones call 800-510-2020.