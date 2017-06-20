Two suspects missing after robbing, stabbing man at Balboa Park

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to interview three candidates who applied to be San Diego County's district attorney on an interim basis, and could choose one to succeed the retiring Bonnie Dumanis.More>>
The California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO) issued a call Monday for a Flex Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.More>>
The region's heat wave entered its second week Monday, with above average high temperatures expected to last through mid-week.More>>
Rep. Susan Davis of the 53rd District held a town hall meeting Monday afternoon at San Diego State University.
Davis used the meeting as a way to present information to constituents and hear their voices and opinions.More>>
A man was robbed at knife- and gunpoint, then stabbed early Tuesday after he had stopped to use a public restroom at Morely Field on the northern edge of Balboa Park, police said.More>>
The San Diego City Council is scheduled to consider Tuesday adding the name of Mark Hamill to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars" actor lived for part of his youth.More>>
Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions.More>>
California is on its way to being the first state to ban stores from selling commercially bred animals.More>>
A long-term investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has led to one of the nation's largest seizures of fentanyl and a federal indictment against three alleged traffickersMore>>
