Explosion heard at Brussels train station

BRUSSELS (KUSI) — The main square in Brussels has been evacuated following reports of loud explosions at a train station nearby.

Belgian media outlets were reporting an explosion occurred at the city’s Central station Tuesday. It was unclear what caused the blast.

Firefighters and police officers were on scene and the train station as well as the nearby Grand Square, a popular tourist destination, were evacuated.

Brussels police tweeted that “the situation was under control.” No other information was provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.