Explosion heard at Brussels train station - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Explosion heard at Brussels train station

Posted: Updated:

BRUSSELS (KUSI) — The main square in Brussels has been evacuated following reports of loud explosions at a train station nearby.

Belgian media outlets were reporting an explosion occurred at the city’s Central station Tuesday. It was unclear what caused the blast.

Firefighters and police officers were on scene and the train station as well as the nearby Grand Square, a popular tourist destination, were evacuated.

Brussels police tweeted that “the situation was under control.” No other information was provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.