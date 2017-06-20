Oceanside police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run crash identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An Oceanside police motorcycle officer, who was intentionally struck on an Oceanside roadway Monday before two suspects took off, was identified Tuesday.

Brad Hunter, 47, who is a 29-year veteran with the Oceanside Police Department, was struck by a silver Dodge Neon on Foussat Road near Oceanside Blvd. just after 10:30 a.m. Monday before the car took off, according to Oceanside police spokesperson Tom Bussey. Witnesses told officers the car appeared to strike the officer intentionally.

Hunter sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla where he is recovering from his injuries, Boussey said.

Officers were able to locate one suspect, identified as 26-year-old Roberto Ignacio Flores of San Marcos a few blocks away, at the intersection of El Camino Real and Industry Street, Bussey said. Flores was believed to be behind the wheel at the time of the collision. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and felony hit-and-run.

A second suspect, described only as a black male adult, has not been located.

The vehicle was fond abandoned a few blocks away from the crash.

Oceanside police asked anyone with information on the incident to call their anonymous tip line at (760 435-4730.