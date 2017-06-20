Oceanside police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Oceanside police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run crash identified

Posted: Updated:
47-year-old Brad Hunter is a 29-year veteran of the Oceanside Police Department. 47-year-old Brad Hunter is a 29-year veteran of the Oceanside Police Department.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An Oceanside police motorcycle officer, who was intentionally struck on an Oceanside roadway Monday before two suspects took off, was identified Tuesday. 

Brad Hunter, 47, who is a 29-year veteran with the Oceanside Police Department, was struck by a silver Dodge Neon on Foussat Road near Oceanside Blvd. just after 10:30 a.m. Monday before the car took off, according to Oceanside police spokesperson Tom Bussey. Witnesses told officers the car appeared to strike the officer intentionally. 

Hunter sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla where he is recovering from his injuries, Boussey said. 

Officers were able to locate one suspect, identified as 26-year-old Roberto Ignacio Flores of San Marcos a few blocks away, at the intersection of El Camino Real and Industry Street, Bussey said. Flores was believed to be behind the wheel at the time of the collision. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and felony hit-and-run. 

A second suspect, described only as a black male adult, has not been located. 

The vehicle was fond abandoned a few blocks away from the crash. 

Oceanside police asked anyone with information on the incident to call their anonymous tip line at (760 435-4730.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.