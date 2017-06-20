USS Carl Vinson set to return from over six-month deployment Friday

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An Oceanside police motorcycle officer, who was intentionally struck on an Oceanside roadway Monday before two suspects took off, was identified Tuesday.More>>
An Oceanside police motorcycle officer, who was intentionally struck on an Oceanside roadway Monday before two suspects took off, was identified Tuesday.More>>
he main square in Brussels has been evacuated following reports of loud explosions at a train station nearby.More>>
he main square in Brussels has been evacuated following reports of loud explosions at a train station nearby.More>>
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to interview three candidates who applied to be San Diego County's district attorney on an interim basis, and could choose one to succeed the retiring Bonnie Dumanis.More>>
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to interview three candidates who applied to be San Diego County's district attorney on an interim basis, and could choose one to succeed the retiring Bonnie Dumanis.More>>
The California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO) issued a call Monday for a Flex Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.More>>
The California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO) issued a call Monday for a Flex Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.More>>
The region's heat wave entered its second week Monday, with above average high temperatures expected to last through mid-week.More>>
The region's heat wave entered its second week Monday, with above average high temperatures expected to last through mid-week.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson will return to San Diego on Friday after a deployment of more than six months, the Navy announced Tuesday.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson will return to San Diego on Friday after a deployment of more than six months, the Navy announced Tuesday.More>>
The San Diego City Council Tuesday gave formal approval to agreements in which the city will pay a total of $963,000 to three San Carlos homeowners whose Cabaret Street homes were flooded when a 36-inch municipal storm water pipeline failed during heavy rainfall on Jan. 5.More>>
The San Diego City Council Tuesday gave formal approval to agreements in which the city will pay a total of $963,000 to three San Carlos homeowners whose Cabaret Street homes were flooded when a 36-inch municipal storm water pipeline failed during heavy rainfall on Jan. 5.More>>
The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars" actor lived for part of his youth.More>>
The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars" actor lived for part of his youth.More>>
A man was robbed at knife- and gunpoint, then stabbed early Tuesday after he had stopped to use a public restroom at Morely Field on the northern edge of Balboa Park, police said.More>>
A man was robbed at knife- and gunpoint, then stabbed early Tuesday after he had stopped to use a public restroom at Morely Field on the northern edge of Balboa Park, police said.More>>
Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions.More>>
Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions.More>>