1 transported to hospital with gunshot wound after reported shooting at business in Carmel Mountain

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The bodies of seven sailors who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald are being flown back to the U.S. from Japan, as multiple investigations are underway into what caused the collision.More>>
The bodies of seven sailors who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald are being flown back to the U.S. from Japan, as multiple investigations are underway into what caused the collision.More>>
A shooting at a Carmel Valley warehouse left one person wounded and another in custody Tuesday afternoonMore>>
A shooting at a Carmel Valley warehouse left one person wounded and another in custody Tuesday afternoonMore>>
The County of San Diego is providing relief for residents with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave. Every summer, the county designates air-conditioned sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.More>>
The County of San Diego is providing relief for residents with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave. Every summer, the county designates air-conditioned sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.More>>
An Oceanside police motorcycle officer, who was intentionally struck on an Oceanside roadway Monday before two suspects took off, was identified Tuesday.More>>
An Oceanside police motorcycle officer, who was intentionally struck on an Oceanside roadway Monday before two suspects took off, was identified Tuesday.More>>
he main square in Brussels has been evacuated following reports of loud explosions at a train station nearby.More>>
he main square in Brussels has been evacuated following reports of loud explosions at a train station nearby.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson will return to San Diego on Friday after a deployment of more than six months, the Navy announced Tuesday.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson will return to San Diego on Friday after a deployment of more than six months, the Navy announced Tuesday.More>>
The San Diego City Council Tuesday gave formal approval to agreements in which the city will pay a total of $963,000 to three San Carlos homeowners whose Cabaret Street homes were flooded when a 36-inch municipal storm water pipeline failed during heavy rainfall on Jan. 5.More>>
The San Diego City Council Tuesday gave formal approval to agreements in which the city will pay a total of $963,000 to three San Carlos homeowners whose Cabaret Street homes were flooded when a 36-inch municipal storm water pipeline failed during heavy rainfall on Jan. 5.More>>
The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars" actor lived for part of his youth.More>>
The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars" actor lived for part of his youth.More>>
A man was robbed at knife- and gunpoint, then stabbed early Tuesday after he had stopped to use a public restroom at Morely Field on the northern edge of Balboa Park, police said.More>>
A man was robbed at knife- and gunpoint, then stabbed early Tuesday after he had stopped to use a public restroom at Morely Field on the northern edge of Balboa Park, police said.More>>
Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions.More>>
Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions.More>>