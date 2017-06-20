1 transported to hospital with gunshot wound after reported shooting at business in Carmel Mountain

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A shooting at a Carmel Valley warehouse left one person wounded and another in custody Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The gunfire in the 15100 block of Innovation Drive in Carmel Mountain was reported about 1:45 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics transported the victim to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for wounds of undisclosed severity, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Security guards took a suspect into custody at the business and held him until police arrived. The detainee's identity and the motive for the shooting were not immediately known, the spokesman said.

