7 Navy sailors killed aboard USS Fitzgerald flown back to US, flags ordered to fly at half-staff

It's a project that will start to transform the Chula Vista bayfront. The Port of San Diego and the city of Chula Vista approved a joint agreement Tuesday to build a hotel and convention center near the Chula Vista marina.More>>
The bodies of seven sailors who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald are being flown back to the U.S. from Japan, as multiple investigations are underway into what caused the collision.More>>
A shooting at a Carmel Valley warehouse left one person wounded and another in custody Tuesday afternoonMore>>
The County of San Diego is providing relief for residents with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave. Every summer, the county designates air-conditioned sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.More>>
An Oceanside police motorcycle officer, who was intentionally struck on an Oceanside roadway Monday before two suspects took off, was identified Tuesday.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson will return to San Diego on Friday after a deployment of more than six months, the Navy announced Tuesday.More>>
The San Diego City Council Tuesday gave formal approval to agreements in which the city will pay a total of $963,000 to three San Carlos homeowners whose Cabaret Street homes were flooded when a 36-inch municipal storm water pipeline failed during heavy rainfall on Jan. 5.More>>
The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars" actor lived for part of his youth.More>>
A man was robbed at knife- and gunpoint, then stabbed early Tuesday after he had stopped to use a public restroom at Morely Field on the northern edge of Balboa Park, police said.More>>
Sentencing is scheduled Tuesday for a woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions.More>>
