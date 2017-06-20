35-year-old woman attacked by shark is able to take steps with both legs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The woman bitten by a shark at San Onofre State Beach nearly two months ago continues to make progress.

35-year-old Leeanne Ericson is able to get up and take steps with both legs.

Doctors said Ericson underwent seven surgeries after the shark bit and tore off the back of her right thigh.

One of Ericson's trauma surgeons read a statement Tuesday from Ericson, thanking everyone helping in her recovery.

"I would like to thank everyone for their kind, heartfelt comments and generous donations. I'm still currently in the hospital recovering the best I can considering the nature of my injuries. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla has done an amazing job at helping me get my life back. I do not know how long I will be here but I do know the hospital is doing their best for a successful recovery. My kids have visited me a few times and cant wait for their mommy to be back home. For now I need to focus on healing so I can get back to my family as soon as possible. I will be happy to share my story as soon as I get into rehab. Thanks for all the continued support!" Ericson wrote on her GoFundMe page.

While Ericson continues to make progress, there is currently no timetable on when she will be released from the hospital.

