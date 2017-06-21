Heat wave continues as Summer season begins

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Scorching heat is expected again Wednesday in the majority of San Diego County as the summer season officially gets underway.

On Tuesday, the heat wave baking Southern California pushed the mercury to a record-breaking 124 degrees in Ocotillo Wells, according to the National Weather Service. Other high non-record thermometer readings Tuesday included 120 degrees in Borrego Springs, 117 in Canebrake, and 101 in both Alpine and Ramona.

An excessive heat warning for the deserts will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday. A less severe heat advisory for the valleys and mountain areas with altitudes lower than 5,000 feet will expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Predicted high temperatures Wednesday are 81 to 86 degrees in inland coastal areas, 87 to 92 degrees in the western valleys, 97 to 102 degrees near the foothills, 96 to 105 degrees in the mountains and 117 to 122 degrees in the deserts, according to the weather service.

Although somewhat cooler conditions are expected in most areas starting Thursday, there's no immediate relief is in sight.

"Strong high pressure aloft over the southwest states will continue dangerously hot days across the deserts. Excessive heat will continue into the weekend," according to the weather service.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to range from 77 to 82 degrees inland, 79 to 84 degrees in the western valleys, 89 to 94 degrees near the

foothills, 91 to 101 degrees in the mountains and 112 to 117 degrees in the deserts.

The beaches were not included under the heat advisory, but those looking to beat the heat will have to contend with strong and potentially dangerous rip and longshore currents. A beach hazards statement will remain in effect through Friday evening.

The hot weather will increase the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Authorities also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes, even with a window partially open.

Temperatures could lower to closer to seasonal averages around the middle of next week, according to the NWS.