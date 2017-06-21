Driver killed when car crashed through fence into concrete ditch in Sorrento Valley identified

Motorist killed after crashing through fence into concrete drainage ditch in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities have publicly identified a motorist killed when his car careened off the end of a freeway offramp in the Sorrento Valley area, crashed through a chain-link fence and tumbled into a concrete drainage ditch.

Giovanny Cantero, 26, was behind the wheel of a 2010 Honda Civic that blew through a stop sign at the end of the Sorrento Valley Road exit at a high rate of speed, crashed and overturned shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The small sedan ended up in a storm channel along Roselle Street, authorities said.

The San Diego resident was pronounced dead at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.