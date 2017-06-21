Mayor Faulconer to announce new affordable housing initiatives

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is set to announce around a dozen or so policy initiatives designed to lower costs for builders of housing for low- and middle-income families. The City Council's new Select Committee on Homelessness, meanwhile, is scheduled to meet for the first time.

The panel was formed at the suggestion of council President Myrtle Cole and will be chaired by Chris Ward, a freshman councilman who represents downtown, Hillcrest and North Park — areas of the city where the homelessness problem is the greatest.

In the annual countywide count of the homeless in January, 5,619 were found in the city of San Diego, a 10.3 percent increase from last year. Of those, 3,231 were living on the streets.

In March, Ward suggested several steps for the city to take to deal with the issue, including establishing a city-sponsored community land trust to support affordable and permanent supportive housing, converting "red light" and nuisance properties for potential reuse to increase supportive housing, zoning updates to embrace micro units and tiny homes, setting a protocol for city engagement with the homeless, and expand public health and safety outreach programs.

He also call for a halt to citations of homeless encampments and exploring the use of large city-owned facilities such as Golden Hall or the former downtown Central Library as interim shelters.

Ward is also vice chairman of the Regional Task Force on Homeless.

Council members Chris Cate, Georgette Gomez and Lorie Zapf will also serve on the committee, which will bring recommendations for addressing the problem to the full City Council. Gomez will be the vice chair.

The first meeting's agenda includes reviewing various recent reports on the scope of the problem and ideas for solutions, and a potential work plan for the committee.