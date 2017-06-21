SDUSD summer lunch program kicks off with free BBQ - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A program that provides free lunches to San Diego kids and their families kicks off Wednesday with a barbecue lunch in Skyline.

The San Diego Unified School District is kicking off their free summer lunch program Wednesday with the "Summer Fun Cafe Kickoff BBQ." The program, which runs until August 18, provides healthy meals to kids 18-years-old and under is meant to ensure kids don’t go hungry while they are out of school this summer. 

The free kick-off event at Skyline Hills Community Park will include a barbecue lunch, fresh fruit and vegetables to take home, and a performance by the Fern Street Circus. The school district will also provide resources for families to take home. 

San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten, San Diego Unified Police Chief Mike Marquez, City of San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, City of San Diego Fire Chief Brian Fennessey and board members from the San Diego Unified School District will be on hand to serve lunches to kids and their families. The barbeque will go from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Meals are served from June 19 to August 18 at 58 locations. For a list of free lunch locations, visit here or see below. 

