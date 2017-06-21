Advisory warning issued for sewage spill near Border Field State Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An advisory warning has been issued by the county Department of Environmental Health for an ongoing sewage spill in the Yogurt Canyon area of Border Field State Park.

The sewage is flowing at a rate of about 90 gallons per minute as of 4 p.m. Thursday, county officials said.

Signs have been placed urging visitors to avoid contact with contaminated water near the location of the spill.

County officials said the access road to Friendship Park should also be avoided.