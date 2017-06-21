Man accused of intentionally running down Oceanside police officer in court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An arraignment is scheduled Wednesday for a San Marcos man accused of intentionally running down a motorcycle officer conducting a traffic stop in Oceanside with his car.

Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, faces charges of attempted murder, assault on a peace officer and hit-and-run after he allegedly rammed 29-year Oceanside Police Department veteran Brad Hunter with a silver Dodge Neon on Foussat Road, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The sedan hit Hunter about 10:30 a.m. as he was standing next to the driver's side of a pulled-over vehicle and then continued on to the south, according to investigators.

Witnesses reported that the hit-and-run driver appeared to have steered the car into the victim on purpose. "They say he drove right at him" Bussey said.

Flores allegedly fled for several blocks before pulling to a stop in a traffic lane on Industry Street near El Camino Real. He and a male passenger then jumped out of the vehicle and ran off, according to Bussey.

Officers found Flores a short time later at a nearby light-rail station and took him into custody.

The unidentified man who had been riding in the Neon has not been found. Good Samaritans aided the injured officer, who was conscious and alert following the crash, prior to the arrival of emergency personnel. Medics then airlifted him to a trauma center, where he underwent emergency surgery for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The longtime officer is expected to recover, Bussey said.