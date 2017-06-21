Man identified in fatal Clairemont crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities have publicly identified a motorist killed when his vehicle rolled off an onramp to state Route 52 in Clairemont and landed in Marian Bear Memorial Park.

Aaron Tyler Trainor, 24, lost control of his vehicle on the sharp turn from Genesee Avenue onto the eastbound SR-52 onramp at a high rate of speed around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The Clairemont resident's vehicle rolled onto its side, skidded north across the roadway and hit the guardrail before rolling onto its roof and tumbling about 30 down into a canyon area, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.