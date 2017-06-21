Man identified in fatal Clairemont crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man identified in fatal Clairemont crash

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities have publicly identified a motorist killed when his vehicle rolled off an onramp to state Route 52 in Clairemont and landed in Marian Bear Memorial Park.

Aaron Tyler Trainor, 24, lost control of his vehicle on the sharp turn from Genesee Avenue onto the eastbound SR-52 onramp at a high rate of speed around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The Clairemont resident's vehicle rolled onto its side, skidded north across the roadway and hit the guardrail before rolling onto its roof and tumbling about 30 down into a canyon area, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.