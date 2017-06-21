Motorcyclist killed in crash on Ortega Highway

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA (KUSI) — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash on Ortega Highway in the Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park several miles east of Rancho Santa Margarita.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on the westbound Ortega Highway, also known as state Route 74, about six miles east of Hot Springs Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the gender or age of the motorcyclist, who died at the scene.

A section of the roadway was closed while an investigation was conducted.