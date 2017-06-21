Motorcyclist killed in crash on Ortega Highway

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An arraignment is scheduled Wednesday for a San Marcos man accused of intentionally running down a motorcycle officer conducting a traffic stop in Oceanside with his car.More>>
An arraignment is scheduled Wednesday for a San Marcos man accused of intentionally running down a motorcycle officer conducting a traffic stop in Oceanside with his car.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District is kicking off their free summer lunch program Wednesday with a barbecue lunch.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District is kicking off their free summer lunch program Wednesday with a barbecue lunch.More>>
The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.More>>
The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.More>>
Scorching heat is expected again Wednesday in the majority of San Diego County as the summer season officially gets underway.More>>
Scorching heat is expected again Wednesday in the majority of San Diego County as the summer season officially gets underway.More>>
The suspect behind the explosion at a Brussels train station is dead, according to a spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor's office.More>>
The suspect behind the explosion at a Brussels train station is dead, according to a spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor's office.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed today in a crash on Ortega Highway in the Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park several miles east of Rancho Santa Margarita.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed today in a crash on Ortega Highway in the Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park several miles east of Rancho Santa Margarita.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a motorist killed when his vehicle rolled off an onramp to state Route 52 in Clairemont and landed in Marian Bear Memorial Park.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a motorist killed when his vehicle rolled off an onramp to state Route 52 in Clairemont and landed in Marian Bear Memorial Park.More>>
The county Department of Environmental Health has issued an advisory warning of an ongoing sewage spill in the Yogurt Canyon area of Border Field State Park.More>>
The county Department of Environmental Health has issued an advisory warning of an ongoing sewage spill in the Yogurt Canyon area of Border Field State Park.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a motorist killed when his car careened off the end of a freeway offramp in the Sorrento Valley area, crashed through a chain-link fence and tumbled into a concrete drainage ditch.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a motorist killed when his car careened off the end of a freeway offramp in the Sorrento Valley area, crashed through a chain-link fence and tumbled into a concrete drainage ditch.More>>
The woman bitten by a shark at San Onofre State Beach nearly two months ago continues to make progress.More>>
The woman bitten by a shark at San Onofre State Beach nearly two months ago continues to make progress.More>>