Lead San Diego partners with San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is taking the nonprofit Lead San Diego under its umbrella, the organizations announced Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Lead San Diego, which operates leadership training programs for area executives, will continue to operate as a nonprofit chamber affiliate.

"So much is happening across San Diego County, we need the right leaders now more than ever to take advantage of the opportunities ahead," said Jerry Sanders, the chamber's president and CEO. "Many of the people doing important work in San Diego have Lead to thank for giving them the perspective — and push — they needed to determine how they could make a difference."

A board of representatives from both organizations will be established to guide and advise Lead for the future, according to the organizations.

"We're fortunate in San Diego County to have created an environment of collaboration, of partnerships, and intelligent and constructive discourse," said Carisa Wisniewski, chairwoman of Lead San Diego.

"San Diego is at the epicenter of national issues — veterans, cross-border commerce, biotech — and, we have the highest percentage of millennials in our workforce, compared to competing metro areas,'' Wisniewski said. "We have an opportunity and an obligation to take our region's leadership development to the next level."

Lead will continue to focus on leadership development, and absorb the chamber's current leadership offerings like the Chamber Young Leaders, Public Leadership Institute and Advance programs offered through the Chamber Foundation. Around 2,400 people have graduated from Lead programs over more than three decades.

The foundation — like Lead a nonprofit affiliated with the chamber — will narrow its focus to economic and quality of life research.