Drone operators aid search for missing 85-year-old man

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An affordable apartment complex for low-income seniors was dedicated in northern San Diego Wednesday.More>>
An affordable apartment complex for low-income seniors was dedicated in northern San Diego Wednesday.More>>
An arraignment is scheduled Wednesday for a San Marcos man accused of intentionally running down a motorcycle officer conducting a traffic stop in Oceanside with his car.More>>
An arraignment is scheduled Wednesday for a San Marcos man accused of intentionally running down a motorcycle officer conducting a traffic stop in Oceanside with his car.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District is kicking off their free summer lunch program Wednesday with a barbecue lunch.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District is kicking off their free summer lunch program Wednesday with a barbecue lunch.More>>
The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.More>>
The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.More>>
Scorching heat is expected again Wednesday in the majority of San Diego County as the summer season officially gets underway.More>>
Scorching heat is expected again Wednesday in the majority of San Diego County as the summer season officially gets underway.More>>
Volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services today to ongoing efforts to locate an Alzheimer's patient from Scripps Ranch who has been missing for nearly a week.More>>
Volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services today to ongoing efforts to locate an Alzheimer's patient from Scripps Ranch who has been missing for nearly a week.More>>
The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is taking the nonprofit Lead San Diego under its umbrella, the organizations announced Wednesday.More>>
The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is taking the nonprofit Lead San Diego under its umbrella, the organizations announced Wednesday.More>>
A 54-year-old biotech worker was behind bars Wednesday for allegedly opening fire on a fellow employee, severely wounding him, at their Carmel Mountain Ranch workplace.More>>
A 54-year-old biotech worker was behind bars Wednesday for allegedly opening fire on a fellow employee, severely wounding him, at their Carmel Mountain Ranch workplace.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed today in a crash on Ortega Highway in the Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park several miles east of Rancho Santa Margarita.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed today in a crash on Ortega Highway in the Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park several miles east of Rancho Santa Margarita.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a motorist killed when his vehicle rolled off an onramp to state Route 52 in Clairemont and landed in Marian Bear Memorial Park.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a motorist killed when his vehicle rolled off an onramp to state Route 52 in Clairemont and landed in Marian Bear Memorial Park.More>>