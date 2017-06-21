Drone operators aid search for missing 85-year-old man - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Drone operators aid search for missing 85-year-old man

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — In an effort to help find Taiheng Sun, an 85-year-old Alzheimer's patient who has been missing for nearly a week, volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services Wednesday to help locate the missing man.

Drone operators scanned open areas around the home of Sun, who disappeared last Thursday, according to the Scripps Ranch Civic Association.

A surveillance camera captured images of Sun walking to the east on Stonebridge Parkway about 8:30 that morning. He was wearing black pants, a blue long-sleeved shirt, white shoes and a blue baseball hat, and was carrying a white jacket.

Relatives of the Maple Grove Lane resident told authorities he had been depressed recently and had expressed suicidal thoughts. He does not drive or have access to other transportation, and knows no one in his neighborhood outside of his family, they said.

Sun is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, roughly 140-pound Asian with gray hair and brown eyes. He speaks very little English, according to San Diego police.

Anyone who might be able to help locate Sun was asked to call SDPD communications at (619) 531-2000.

