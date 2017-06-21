Affordable housing complex for seniors opens in northern San Die - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Affordable housing complex for seniors opens in northern San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An affordable apartment complex for low-income seniors was dedicated in northern San Diego Wednesday.

The 82-apartment complex called Fairbanks Terrace provides rental homes for seniors in Black Mountain Ranch.

This is the kind of project where the waiting list can be 10 years, with residents paying approximately $800 to $1100 a month — about 50 percent less than comparable apartments in the area.

Fairbanks Terrace is the fourth affordable housing complex built in an area of upscale residences — totaling 552 affordable units in all  — by the company Chelsea Investment Corporation.

“What we do is affordable development, Project Manager Bob Cummings said. “In the 80 and 90's, government built these projects. Now with tax incentives corporations seed money we build it we are the conduit.”

The residences are built in a location not typical of such housing — Downtown San Diego, Hillcrest and North Park.

“This is part of north city urbanizing area, very desirable,” Ted Miyahara, Vice President of the Housing Commission Real Estate Development said. “So developer wants to build, market rate city requires 20 percent dedicated to affordable housing.”

In the case of Fairbanks Terrace, the master developer, Cal Atlantic partnered with a company specializing in affordable housing — Chelsea Investment. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.