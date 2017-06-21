Sombrero wearing man attempts, fails to kidnap 18-year-old woman - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sombrero wearing man attempts, fails to kidnap 18-year-old woman in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man in a sombrero made a failed attempt to kidnap an 18-year-old woman on an Otay Mesa West roadside Wednesday.

The would-be abductor pulled up alongside the victim in the 900 block of Orchid Way in a red older-model pickup truck about 11:15 a.m. and asked her if she needed a ride, according to San Diego police.

He then got out, grabbed the woman and tried to push her into the vehicle, but she kicked the man, broke free and ran off, SDPD public-information Officer Billy Hernandez said. He then got back into the truck and drove out of the area to the south on Hawaii Avenue.

The victim, who was uninjured, described the perpetrator as a 35 to 45 year old Latino male with facial hair, wearing pants with holes in them, a dirty gray shirt and a wide-brimmed Mexican-style hat. The pickup he was driving, a four-door model, had a metal toolbox in the cargo bed, Hernandez said.

