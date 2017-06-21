Animal Crackers

Out Night – July 12

Theatre on Tap – July 14

Wine Night – July 20

Ticketing website

https://tickets.cygnettheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/online&event=379

Ticket price range $43-$64 based on performance date and seating section.

Discounts available for students, military and seniors over 60.

Low-priced Previews Jul 5 - 8, 2017

Wednesday and Thursday @7:30pm

Friday @8:00pm

Saturday @3:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday @2:00pm and 7:00pm