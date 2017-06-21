Calling singers, dancers, bands and other performers to enter the 2017 Chula Vista’s Got Talent contest for the opportunity to win $2,000 in prizes. Entry is FREE and ALL age contestants who live in Chula Vista – children through adults – can audition on either Thursday, July 6 or Thursday, July 13 from 3 – 7 p.m. at Terra Nova Plaza, located at 394 East H Street in

Contestants selected from auditions will advance to the Chula Vista’s Got Talent Semi-Finals on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Semi-Finals Judges will select top performers to compete in the Chula Vista’s Got Talent Finals on July 27 at 7:30 p.m. for the opportunity to win $2,000.

The public is invited to cheer for their favorites at all Chula Vista’s Got Talent events including the July 6 and 13 Auditions, July 20 Semi-Finals and the July 27 Finals.

Visit terranovaplaza.com for contest information and to download entry form. The entry form is also available by email request to info@veryspecialevents.com or by calling Very Special Events at 800.214.3020.

Terra Nova Plaza is part of a portfolio of over 75 shopping centers that NewMark Merrill Companies owns or manages. NewMark Merrill Companies, LLC, is owned by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sandy Sigal. Since 1984, he has led NewMark Merrill in a community leadership role at the company's shopping centers in more than 45 cities throughout California, Colorado and Illinois, For more information about Tera Nova Plaza, visit terranovaplaza.com or contact cgonzalez@newmarkmerrill.com or at 760-630-6687.