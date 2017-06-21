North Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to announce our upcoming show, the San Diego Premiere of AT THIS EVENING’S PERFORMANCE. We hope that you will add our show to your next publication! Press release, and artwork are attached.
July 12 - August 6, 2017
By Nagle Jackson
Directed by Andrew Barnicle
An uproarious comedy about a bohemian theatre troupe who find themselves performing in an Eastern European police state. However, there is more drama backstage than onstage, with romantic entanglements, political intrigue and a wildly funny climax. It’s a laugh a minute, and you’ll leave the theatre reveling in the merriment.
"Drawing freely from several romantic and farcical traditions, Mr. Jackson has crafted his comedy with a professional theater man's eye for dressing-room detail and invented local color." - THE NEW YORK TIMES
"AT THIS EVENING'S PERFORMANCE is a farce, and as deftly written as they come…potentially a classic of its kind." - NEW BRUNSWICK HOME NEWS.
Wed. @ 7pm, Thurs-Sat @ 8PM; Sat & Sun @ 2PM, Sun @ 7pm
Talkback with cast & director: Friday, July 21, 2017
$35 - $50
For tickets, please visit: http://www.northcoastrep.org or call 858-481-1055.
Thank you!
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
