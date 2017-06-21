This Friday, June 23rd, workplaces across the country are opening up their doors to canines for the 19th Annual Take Your Dog to Work Day. Helen Woodward Animal Center will highlight the special day, on-site at Muttropolis in Solana Beach. Joined by staff from grooming facility Sydnee’s (located in the Center’s Club Pet boarding) to provide adorable business-focused grooming techniques, the Center will also be there to provide workplace etiquette tips from their resident Pet Trainer, San Diego Pet Training! The Media is invited to join us at Muttropolis (227 S Cedros Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075) this Friday between 6AM and 9AM.

Take Your Dog to Work Day, was established in 1999 by Pet Sitters International. The annual event encourages businesses to allow dogs in the workplace for one Friday each year, not only to celebrate the great companions dogs make, but also to promote their adoptions from local shelters, rescue groups and humane societies. By allowing dogs into the office, the organization hopes that dog-less co-workers will be encouraged to adopt when they witness the human-animal bond. Helen Woodward Animal Center couldn’t agree more but understands that there are many important ways dog owners can make sure that their pups are putting their best paws forward and representing orphan pets well!