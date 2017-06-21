3 boys surprised by father's return from USS Carl Vinson

HANFORD, CA (KUSI) — Three little boys got the ultimate surprise at the Black Bear Diner in Hanford when their father, who has been aboard the USS Carl Vinson, returned home over the weekend, ahead of the ship's arrival.

“The boys thought we were going to do a photo shoot to send photos to daddy so he knew what to look for when he got off the ship! Thank you so much to Black Bear Diner for making my husband’s homecoming so special! These memories will be cherished for years to come. To top it off Black Bear paid our bill and someone handed Brian $100 and refused to allow Brian not to accept it. Talk about absolutely emotional. So much love in one day and place! Welcome home to all USS Carl Vinson Sailors and their families!” wrote Emma Hoffard on Facebook, the wife of the returning sailor and mother of the three boys.

The USS Carl Vinson will be returning to San Diego on Friday after a six-month deployment off the coast of North Korea.