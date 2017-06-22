Two Navy helicopter squadrons return to NAS North Island

A Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Black Knights of Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 4 in Hawaii. (U.S.) Navy)

CORONADO (KUSI) — The "Black Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 are scheduled to return home to Naval Air Station North Island today following a six-month deployment.

HSC-4 personnel were attached to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. Those with HSM-78 were spread out between the Carl Vinson, cruiser USS Lake Champlain, and destroyers USS Michael Murphy and Wayne E. Mayer. The Murphy is based in Pearl Harbor — the others are based in San Diego.

The ships are scheduled to return Friday.

The squadrons departed San Diego in early January. During the cruise, the vessels were sent to the Sea of Japan during a period of heightened tensions with North Korea.