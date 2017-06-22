Republican assemblymember announces bid for California Governor - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Republican assemblymember announces bid for California Governor

HUNTINGTON BEACH (KUSI) — The list of candidates running to take California Governor Jerry Brown’s place in 2018 has grown again.

Assemblymember Travis Allen of (R-Huntington Beach) announced his bid to become governor of California Thursday.

"“Whether it’s due to Jerry Brown’s massive gas tax, double digit increases in violent crime rates, our failing schools or our crumbling infrastructure," Allen said in a statement. "There is a silent supermajority in California who are waking up and demanding real change in our state."

The Assemblymember announced his run on social media:

Allen has been serving in the California Legislature since 2012, representing the cities of Huntington Beach. Fountain Valley, Westminster, parts of Anaheim and Santa Ana as well as several other cities in the 72nd Assembly District.

Allen has proposed a repeal of Gov. Brown's recently passed $52 billion gas tax.

Prior to joining the state Legislature, Allen worked as a small businessman and financial advisor. He has lived in Huntington Beach for over 20 years, according to his website.

Republican businessman John Cox, Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa have also expressed interest in running for governor of California. 

