Firefighting aircraft 'Fire Boss' to help battle wildfires in Sa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Firefighting aircraft 'Fire Boss' to help battle wildfires in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy unveiled a firefighting aircraft called the ``Fire Boss'' Thursday to help battle wildfires.

The AT-802F "Fire Boss" is an amphibious, fixed-wing aircraft that can carry up to 800 gallons of water. It has a three-hour fuel endurance limit and the capability of taking off and landing on a body of water. The Fire Boss scoops water from a lake and quickly returns to the fire for a water drop.

A company called Aero Spray Inc. from Appleton, Minnesota is letting firefighters use the air tanker for free through July.

The new private-public partnership will bolster San Diego's firefighting resources by testing a Single Engine Air Tanker for fire suppression in the county this summer.

``We all know that the fire season is year-round here in San Diego which is why we are looking at new tools to bolster our firefighting forces,'' Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. ``Through this public-private partnership, we will test new ways to efficiently and effectively protect San Diego from the threat of wildfires.''

The aircraft has an advantage of being able to fly close to ground-level and near steep terrain.

``This aircraft is a valuable tool for us to test here in San Diego,'' said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy. ``The capabilities of the Fire Boss are a good match for the terrain of our wildland urban interface and, while these areas are beautiful, they are hazardous when it comes to fire potential.''

Fire Bosses have been used around the U.S. and Canada but not too often south of Los Angeles. According to the mayor's office, officials will evaluate the aircraft's performance in Southern California.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.