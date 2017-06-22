Man pleads guilty to assault for Logan Heights hate crime

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Latino man pleaded guilty Thursday to assault charges stemming from a racially motivated attack against a black man who was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk in a Logan Heights alley.

Alberto Campos, 24, also admitted that he caused great bodily injury to the victim.

The defendant faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 22.

Deputy District Attorney Oscar Garcia said a judge can consider a hate crime allegation against Campos at the time of sentencing.

Campos was arrested May 20 at his Julian Avenue home in connection with the unprovoked attack that occurred the night of April 15 in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue.

San Diego police said Campos hurled racial slurs at the 56-year-old victim, who had to undergo surgery for an ear injury.