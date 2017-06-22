SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A friend introduced Jason Peaslee and his wife Liana to Grant’s Marketplace in South Park and they knew instantly that they needed to own it.

They realized that Grant’s was a place that left people happy, smiling and satisfied and would be a perfect fit for them.

Jason and Liana have worked in basically every aspect of the restaurant industry, from bartending to bussing to managing, and now they are owners. The marketplace was opened in 2002 by Joe and Kim Grant and was recently acquired by the Peaslees.

"We are both passionate about food and wine. We have great pride in our work. Pride is the most important part of the business," Jason said.

Grant’s recently received kitchen upgrades and has new food and wine offerings. They make their own pasties and specialty meal items and now serve a full breakfast.

The marketplace offers specialty grocery options like El Indio chips, Bread & Cie breads, Julian Pies, specialty and craft beers and more. They even have an assortment of gluten-free options.