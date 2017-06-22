One hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln Park

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The "Black Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 are scheduled to return home to Naval Air Station North Island today following a six-month deployment.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy unveiled a firefighting aircraft called the ``Fire Boss'' Thursday that can carry up to 800 gallons of water, fly for three hours straight and take off from or land on a body of water.More>>
After weeks of anticipation, Senate republicans revealed their plan to overhaul Obamacare Thursday. The 142-page bill proposes cuts to Medicaid after 2021 and ends the Obamacare mandate that every person must buy insurance.More>>
The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.More>>
A man was fatally injured in an assault early Thursday in Ocean Beach. Someone called 911 shortly before 12:30 a.m. to report that one man was attacking another in the vicinity of Bacon Street and Coronado Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said.More>>
A shooting in Lincoln Park left one person wounded Thursday.More>>
A Latino man pleaded guilty Thursday to assault charges stemming from a racially motivated attack against a black man who was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk in a Logan Heights alley.More>>
The list of candidates running to take California Governor Jerry Brown’s place in 2018 has grown again.More>>
San Diego's Regional Task Force on the Homeless named Gordon Walker as it's new chief executive Thursday.More>>
The opening of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse will be delayed until early fall so that 1,100 smoke dampers in the new building can be re-testedMore>>
