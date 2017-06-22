One hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A shooting in Lincoln Park left one person wounded Thursday.

The gunfire erupted in the 1200 block of South 49th Street shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.

The victim was sitting in his driveway when a blue vehicle approached and stopped in front of him. A Black male exited the vehicle from the front passenger side and walked up to the victim. The suspect produced a gun and opened fire on the victim. The victim was shot multiple times in the legs. The suspect returned to the vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene, eastbound on Reynold St.

Medics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of leg wounds, SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his early 20's, about six feet tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie and he had a large afro.

The vehicle was described as a blue sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

Southeast Detectives will be handling the investigation.