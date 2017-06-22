One hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln Park - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A shooting in Lincoln Park left one person wounded Thursday.

The gunfire erupted in the 1200 block of South 49th Street shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.

The victim was sitting in his driveway when a blue vehicle approached and stopped in front of him. A Black male exited the vehicle from the front passenger side and walked up to the victim. The suspect produced a gun and opened fire on the victim. The victim was shot multiple times in the legs. The suspect returned to the vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene, eastbound on Reynold St.

Medics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of leg wounds, SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his early 20's, about six feet tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie and he had a large afro.

The vehicle was described as a blue sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

Southeast Detectives will be handling the investigation.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.