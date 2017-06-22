San Diego Zoo relocates collection of African penguins to new Africa Rocks exhibit

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.More>>
More students in San Diego are being exposed to science, technology, engineering, arts and math projects.
The San Diego Unified School District is expanding its STEAM programs.More>>
The "Black Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 are scheduled to return home to Naval Air Station North Island today following a six-month deployment.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy unveiled a firefighting aircraft called the ``Fire Boss'' Thursday that can carry up to 800 gallons of water, fly for three hours straight and take off from or land on a body of water.More>>
After weeks of anticipation, Senate republicans revealed their plan to overhaul Obamacare Thursday. The 142-page bill proposes cuts to Medicaid after 2021 and ends the Obamacare mandate that every person must buy insurance.More>>
Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next yearMore>>
A shooting in Lincoln Park left one person wounded Thursday.More>>
The San Diego Zoo said Thursday that its collection of African penguins has begun moving to the Africa Rocks exhibit, which is scheduled to open to the public in phases beginning next week.More>>
A Latino man pleaded guilty Thursday to assault charges stemming from a racially motivated attack against a black man who was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk in a Logan Heights alley.More>>
The list of candidates running to take California Governor Jerry Brown’s place in 2018 has grown again.More>>
