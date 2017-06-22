San Diego State officials meet with city leaders to explore opti - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego State officials meet with city leaders to explore option for new football stadium

Posted: Updated:
San Diego State University San Diego State University

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.

The meeting was an opportunity for the school to explore different options for a stadium. The university's support group — the Campanile Foundation — hopes to have a new plan for the school and the team within 45 days.

SDSU had previously terminated discussions with the backers of SoccerCity and now faces the possibility of not having a permanent home to play in. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.