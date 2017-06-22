San Diego State officials meet with city leaders to explore option for new football stadium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.

The meeting was an opportunity for the school to explore different options for a stadium. The university's support group — the Campanile Foundation — hopes to have a new plan for the school and the team within 45 days.

SDSU had previously terminated discussions with the backers of SoccerCity and now faces the possibility of not having a permanent home to play in.