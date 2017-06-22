Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' charged with conspiracy to distri - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Posted: Updated:
El Chapo El Chapo

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A former Mexican legislator linked to notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo'' Guzman was charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and made her first appearance in San Diego federal court.

Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez was arrested Wednesday morning at the Otay Mesa Cross Border Xpress, a bridge that connects Tijuana's A..L. Rodriguez International Airport with San Diego.

Magistrate Judge Barbara Major ordered Sanchez held without bail based on government claims of risk of flight and set a detention hearing for June 29.

Authorities said Sanchez is a former legislator from Sinaloa, Mexico, home base for Chapo's drug cartel.

Sanchez visited Guzman in September 2014 at a prison in Altiplano, Mexico, and months later he escaped through a tunnel that ran under his cell.

She has denied media reports that she is El Chapo's girlfriend.

Guzman was recaptured in January 2016 and was extradited to the United States to face charges.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.