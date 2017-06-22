San Diego Humane Society names 10,000th kitten 'Nova' - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Humane Society names 10,000th kitten 'Nova'

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The 10,000th feline cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Kitten Nursery was named Nova following a public contest that received about 400 entries, the organization announced Thursday.

The name refers to a star's sudden increase in brightness.

"We selected Nova because we felt it accurately reflected his character,'' said Jackie Noble, Kitten Nursery supervisor.

"It's a clever and strong name that fits his personality now and will easily transition with him to adulthood, if his new family decides to keep it,'' Noble said. "He's a spunky little guy and will grow into a very handsome cat.''

Nova was found in a box by the side of a road with seven littermates when they were just weeks old. He's now in foster care.

The contest winner will receive a gift basket donated by Purina.

Noble said some of the other names received in the contest — like Dr. Waffles, Pickle Chip, Kitten McKittyface — will be used for Nova's littermates.

