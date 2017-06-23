Cooler conditions along the coast before extreme heat returns this weekend

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.More>>
Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.More>>
Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.More>>
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.More>>
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.More>>
The San Diego Veterans for Peace Compassion Campaign gave out its 3,000th sleeping bag to the homeless Thursday night.
The organization is excited to accomplish this after originally aiming at 100 sleeping bags.More>>
The San Diego Veterans for Peace Compassion Campaign gave out its 3,000th sleeping bag to the homeless Thursday night.
The organization is excited to accomplish this after originally aiming at 100 sleeping bags.More>>
Doctor Theodore Mazer, president-elect of the California Medical Association, joined KUSI to talk more about the future of health care in California.More>>
Doctor Theodore Mazer, president-elect of the California Medical Association, joined KUSI to talk more about the future of health care in California.More>>
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Friday from northern Orange County to Cardiff-By-The-Sea.More>>
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Friday from northern Orange County to Cardiff-By-The-Sea.More>>
The 10,000th feline cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Kitten Nursery was named Nova following a public contest that received about 400 entries, the organization announced Thursday.More>>
The 10,000th feline cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Kitten Nursery was named Nova following a public contest that received about 400 entries, the organization announced Thursday.More>>
A former Mexican legislator linked to notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo'' Guzman was charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and made her first appearance in San Diego federal court.More>>
A former Mexican legislator linked to notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo'' Guzman was charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and made her first appearance in San Diego federal court.More>>
Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next yearMore>>
Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next yearMore>>
A shooting in Lincoln Park left one person wounded Thursday.More>>
A shooting in Lincoln Park left one person wounded Thursday.More>>