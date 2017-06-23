Carl Vinson Strike Group returns to home port today

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.
The aircraft carrier and an escorting destroyer, the USS Wayne E. Meyer, left on Jan. 5 and the cruiser USS Lake Champlain followed one day later.
The ships and their crews took part in several exercises with the navies of allied nations and provided a show of force in the Sea of Japan during a time of heightened tensions with North Korea.
The Lake Champlain, which honors a decisive naval battle in the War of 1812, was involved in a non-injury collision with a South Korean fishing vessel that U.S. officials said ignored radio warnings and a horn blast during a time of limited visibility. The cruiser suffered a small dent when struck by the bow of the fishing boat in the May 9 incident.
The Vinson, named after a Georgian who served in Congress for more than 50 years, is best known as the vessel that received the body of Osama bin Laden after he was killed by U.S. Navy SEALs in Pakistan in 2011. During its previous deployment, a website believed to be friendly to the Islamic State published the names of 100 military personnel who took part in strikes against the terrorist organization, four of whom were serving on the Vinson.
The Wayne E. Mayer is named for an admiral considered to be the father of the Aegis air defense system used by naval vessels.
Two squadrons of helicopters that served aboard the vessels during the deployment flew in to Naval Air Station North Island on Thursday.
Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.More>>
Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.More>>
Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.More>>
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.More>>
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.More>>
The San Diego Veterans for Peace Compassion Campaign gave out its 3,000th sleeping bag to the homeless Thursday night.
The organization is excited to accomplish this after originally aiming at 100 sleeping bags.More>>
The San Diego Veterans for Peace Compassion Campaign gave out its 3,000th sleeping bag to the homeless Thursday night.
The organization is excited to accomplish this after originally aiming at 100 sleeping bags.More>>
Doctor Theodore Mazer, president-elect of the California Medical Association, joined KUSI to talk more about the future of health care in California.More>>
Doctor Theodore Mazer, president-elect of the California Medical Association, joined KUSI to talk more about the future of health care in California.More>>
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Friday from northern Orange County to Cardiff-By-The-Sea.More>>
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Friday from northern Orange County to Cardiff-By-The-Sea.More>>
The 10,000th feline cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Kitten Nursery was named Nova following a public contest that received about 400 entries, the organization announced Thursday.More>>
The 10,000th feline cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Kitten Nursery was named Nova following a public contest that received about 400 entries, the organization announced Thursday.More>>
A former Mexican legislator linked to notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo'' Guzman was charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and made her first appearance in San Diego federal court.More>>
A former Mexican legislator linked to notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo'' Guzman was charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and made her first appearance in San Diego federal court.More>>
Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next yearMore>>
Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next yearMore>>
A shooting in Lincoln Park left one person wounded Thursday.More>>
A shooting in Lincoln Park left one person wounded Thursday.More>>