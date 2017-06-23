Driver leads CHP on chase along I-5 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver leads CHP on chase along I-5

Posted: Updated:

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Friday from northern Orange County to Cardiff-By-The-Sea. 

Officers attempted to stop the small sedan for a traffic violation in the vicinity of California State University, Fullerton, but the driver fled. She headed south on Interstate 5 and continued into San Diego County, according to the CHP.

At least one of the car's front tires was flattened by a spike strip officers laid down in the San Onofre area, but the car continued on, authorities said. 

The driver exited the freeway around 6:15 a.m. and pulled into a Jack In The Box at the corner of Birmingham Drive and San Elijo, where she was arrested, according to the CHP. Her name was not immediately released.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.