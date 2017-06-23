Driver leads CHP on chase along I-5

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Friday from northern Orange County to Cardiff-By-The-Sea.

Officers attempted to stop the small sedan for a traffic violation in the vicinity of California State University, Fullerton, but the driver fled. She headed south on Interstate 5 and continued into San Diego County, according to the CHP.

At least one of the car's front tires was flattened by a spike strip officers laid down in the San Onofre area, but the car continued on, authorities said.

The driver exited the freeway around 6:15 a.m. and pulled into a Jack In The Box at the corner of Birmingham Drive and San Elijo, where she was arrested, according to the CHP. Her name was not immediately released.