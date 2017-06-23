Purple Heart recipient told he would never walk again sworn in as Chula Vista police officer

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A local cannabis farmer is still feeling the effects of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The robbers got away with about 18 pounds of marijuana.More>>
Purple Heart recipient Christopher Lawrence was told he would never walk again after being severely wounded in Iraq in 2008, but after nearly a decade of recovery and training, he is now one of the newest additions to the Chula Vista Police Department.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.More>>
Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.More>>
Extremely hot weather in San Diego County's deserts is expected to persist Friday through early next week and temperatures in other inland areas will spike on Sunday.More>>
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Friday from northern Orange County to Cardiff-By-The-Sea.More>>
The 10,000th feline cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Kitten Nursery was named Nova following a public contest that received about 400 entries, the organization announced Thursday.More>>
A former Mexican legislator linked to notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo'' Guzman was charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and made her first appearance in San Diego federal court.More>>
Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next yearMore>>
A shooting in Lincoln Park left one person wounded Thursday.More>>
