Security guard who recorded struggle with off-duty officer acquitted of all charges

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A lawsuit filed by United States Navy sailors against the Japanese government over radiation exposure from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.More>>
A lawsuit filed by United States Navy sailors against the Japanese government over radiation exposure from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.More>>
Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.More>>
Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.More>>
A local cannabis farmer is still feeling the effects of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The robbers got away with about 18 pounds of marijuana.More>>
A local cannabis farmer is still feeling the effects of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The robbers got away with about 18 pounds of marijuana.More>>
Purple Heart recipient Christopher Lawrence was told he would never walk again after being severely wounded in Iraq in 2008, but after nearly a decade of recovery and training, he is now one of the newest additions to the Chula Vista Police Department.More>>
Purple Heart recipient Christopher Lawrence was told he would never walk again after being severely wounded in Iraq in 2008, but after nearly a decade of recovery and training, he is now one of the newest additions to the Chula Vista Police Department.More>>
A masked man armed with a gun robbed a Subway sandwich shop in Pacific Beach Friday.More>>
A masked man armed with a gun robbed a Subway sandwich shop in Pacific Beach Friday.More>>
The University of San Diego was awarded almost $635,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Friday as part of a program to prevent violent extremism.More>>
The University of San Diego was awarded almost $635,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Friday as part of a program to prevent violent extremism.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Friday to identify and locate a man who beat a second man with a skateboard after a roughly half- hour-long conversation in a parking lot on the Mission Beach jetty.More>>
Authorities sought the public's help Friday to identify and locate a man who beat a second man with a skateboard after a roughly half- hour-long conversation in a parking lot on the Mission Beach jetty.More>>
Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.More>>
Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.More>>