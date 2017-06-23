Gallery: Families welcome home their Carl Vinson CSG sailors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announced the completion of a $90 million expansion of its San Diego biotechnology center, which is now more than double its previous size with the addition of 180,000 square feet of work space. The facility, on Campus Point Drive near UC San Diego, also includes a new high-tech laboratory and room for what the Indianapolis-based company calls a Life Science Studio. Eli Lilly moved into San Diego in 2004 with the acquisiti...

