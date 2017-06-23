Police seek public help identifying suspect who beat victim with skateboard

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities sought the public's help Friday to identify and locate a man who beat a second man with a skateboard after a roughly half- hour-long conversation in a parking lot on the Mission Beach jetty.

The victim had been dropping off wood pallets at a fire pit along the rock wall on the south side of the parking lot in the 2600 block of Mission Boulevard on the evening of May 31 when a man got out of the SUV he had parked next to and started chatting, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers.

After about 30 minutes, the man began hitting the victim in the head with a skateboard, knocking him unconscious and causing severe injuries including bleeding of the brain, authorities said. The motive for the attack was not known.

The assailant got back into the SUV and drove off along with its other occupants, a blond woman and four young children with a Chihuahua. Authorities said the vehicle was silver and was possibly a 2005 to 2010 Honda CRV or Toyota Rav4.

The suspect was described as white, in his mid 30s, about 5 feet 10 and 190 pounds with blond hair. He was wearing a gray tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at (858) 552-1726. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.